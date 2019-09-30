Aviva Plc Has Raised Position in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT); Redwood Investments Decreased Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $1.48 Million

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 295.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 462,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 618,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 156,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 1.37M shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 15/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Placed Bonds Using Blockchain Technology; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 20/03/2018 – MTS MBT.N : VTB CAPITAL LOWERS TO HOLD FROM BUY FOR DRS; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 17/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS launched the first Gigabit Class LAA network in Eastern Europe in pursuit of 5G connectivity; 21/03/2018 – Rosneft says agreement with Sistema fully implemented -RIA; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q ADJ OIBDA 52.1B RUBLES; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 8,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 36,180 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 44,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197.18. About 531,974 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,697 shares to 145,040 shares, valued at $13.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 5,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,993 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Advisors owns 37 shares. King Luther Corporation holds 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 27,536 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Synovus Financial has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jnba Advisors accumulated 50 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 10,067 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Oklahoma reported 2,884 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt accumulated 25,918 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Evergreen Mngmt Limited holds 2,086 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hallmark Cap reported 0.05% stake. Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cannell Peter B invested in 0.41% or 62,750 shares.