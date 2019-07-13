Aviva Plc Has Raised Its Sun Cmntys (SUI) Position; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Lowered American Electric Pwr Co (AEP) Stake By $7.08 Million

Aviva Plc increased Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) stake by 759.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviva Plc acquired 45,742 shares as Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI)’s stock rose 9.62%. The Aviva Plc holds 51,767 shares with $6.14M value, up from 6,025 last quarter. Sun Cmntys Inc now has $12.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $133.62. About 562,734 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased American Electric Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 92.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 85,275 shares as American Electric Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 6,652 shares with $557,000 value, down from 91,927 last quarter. American Electric Pwr Co Inc now has $44.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 1.27M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DTE vs. AEP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Lc holds 14,817 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 102,380 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,401 shares. L And S invested 0.34% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 400 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.06% or 77,559 shares. Voya Investment Limited Com has 0.26% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.11% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). M Holding holds 12,134 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of The West stated it has 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 30,036 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 7.12 million shares. First Allied Advisory invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Main Street Rech Ltd owns 2,630 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation holds 7,880 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased Guggenheim S&P 500(R) Equal Weig (RTM) stake by 7,048 shares to 152,174 valued at $16.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 94,508 shares and now owns 576,810 shares. Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) rating on Tuesday, March 12. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $88 target. UBS maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.44 million for 22.56 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sun Communities had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $118 target in Monday, February 25 report.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Aviva Plc decreased Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) stake by 43,041 shares to 59,379 valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 6,672 shares and now owns 531,880 shares. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was reduced too.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity. 257,179 shares were bought by WEISS ARTHUR A, worth $30.31M on Tuesday, March 12.