Aviva Plc Has Raised Its Stake in Jd Com (JD) as Share Price Declined; As Equity Residential (EQR) Share Value Rose, Green Street Investors Has Boosted Its Holding

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 48,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 231,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 182,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 5.11M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $85.39. About 703,327 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,500 shares to 55,907 shares, valued at $10.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 91,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,700 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru owns 38,382 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt holds 860 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 119,252 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cleararc Cap reported 8,975 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 4,775 shares. 789,783 are held by Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt Comm. Natl Pension Serv reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 144 shares. Texas Yale Corp accumulated 193,762 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments LP has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 470 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Dnb Asset As reported 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 64,814 shares to 231,294 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,836 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).