Aviva Plc Has Lowered Its Position in Bce (BCE) by $361,504 as Market Value Rose; Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Holder Renaissance Investment Group Raised Its Stake by $352,500 as Market Valuation Rose

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.26. About 711,324 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 8,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 172,724 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65M, down from 180,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 114,411 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F owns 4,886 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Independent Investors Incorporated holds 0.89% or 16,246 shares. Hgk Asset accumulated 51,779 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Pacifica Cap Ltd Llc owns 1,800 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.94% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has invested 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 452,853 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 48,774 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 3,306 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Premier Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.51% or 15,270 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Company holds 0.75% or 11,720 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Lc owns 5,810 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Group Incorporated Limited Co holds 12,777 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

