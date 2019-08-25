Aviva Plc Has Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Holding; Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Aviva Plc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 1.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviva Plc sold 7,104 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Aviva Plc holds 578,262 shares with $48.70 million value, down from 585,366 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $126.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87 million shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg

Among 5 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nabors Industries has $6.7 highest and $4 lowest target. $4.44’s average target is 159.65% above currents $1.71 stock price. Nabors Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Societe Generale maintained Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) rating on Thursday, February 28. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $4.2 target. Citigroup downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. See Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $6.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $4 Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $8 New Target: $6.7 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $4 Initiates Coverage On

04/03/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $4.2 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.26% stake. Miller Management Lp reported 0.12% stake. Hyman Charles D holds 56,642 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Management Limited holds 0.11% or 2,769 shares. Horizon Llc accumulated 5,678 shares. Asset One Limited owns 641,215 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability holds 16,811 shares. Fiduciary Com invested in 213,365 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Us Savings Bank De invested 0.32% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 50,556 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 38,071 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Savings Bank has 0.23% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 54,385 shares. Lincoln Corporation has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Choate Invest invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 88,152 are owned by Boston Ltd Llc.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 15.09% above currents $80.44 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Needham. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 22 by UBS. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Saturday, March 16 report.

Aviva Plc increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 85,898 shares to 1.22M valued at $65.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sba Communications Corp Ne stake by 87,209 shares and now owns 209,509 shares. Momo Inc was raised too.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was bought by Restrepo William J. $115,695 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was bought by Beder Tanya S.

The stock decreased 9.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 13.50M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Nabors Industries Ltd. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital owns 11,461 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.48% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Buckingham Capital Incorporated holds 2.64 million shares. Sei owns 11,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cooperman Leon G has 2% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 9.48 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.02% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 1.40 million shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 17,636 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 279,713 shares. Adage Cap Partners Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 75,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 43,415 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). City Hldgs holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 2,500 shares. 4.48 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Group.