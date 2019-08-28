Aviva Plc Has Increased Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $3.06 Million as Share Value Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Boosted Position

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 5.58 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 40,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 286,246 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.94 million, up from 245,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 1.56M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Inc owns 11,380 shares. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6.99 million shares. Bluecrest Ltd reported 68,503 shares. Amarillo Bancorp has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jefferies Ltd Liability holds 259,059 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Jlb & owns 227,340 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 24,269 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 4.96% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 699,530 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc owns 4,310 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 286,892 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Gideon Capital has 50,507 shares. Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 83,608 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.6% stake.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 45,345 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $18.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 27,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 818,481 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Management Ltd Liability Co owns 57,257 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.27% or 3.18M shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca holds 31,098 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 24,592 shares. Peoples Fincl reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Washington Tru Bank holds 10,475 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. National Registered Advisor Incorporated holds 0.3% or 7,113 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability invested in 358,706 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Franklin owns 0.92% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 22.32 million shares. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 40,826 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt has 1.75% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Butensky Cohen Security reported 33,774 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.89M shares. Homrich And Berg invested in 0.01% or 3,556 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was made by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.