Aviva Plc Has Increased Its 58 Com (WUBA) Stake by $351,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Polar Securities Lifted Stake in Flexsteel Inds (FLXS) as Market Value Declined

Aviva Plc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 303,209 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Flexsteel Inds Inc (FLXS) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 25,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,252 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Flexsteel Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 853 shares traded. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) has declined 47.80% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Flexsteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXS); 26/04/2018 – Flexsteel 3Q EPS 72c; 06/03/2018 Flexsteel Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold FLXS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 1.69% more from 4.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited stated it has 1,066 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 149,936 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp invested 0% in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 55,059 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited reported 0% stake. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) for 487,493 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 19,120 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) for 1,533 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Franklin Res accumulated 53,147 shares. 1,811 were accumulated by Citigroup. Earnest Ptnrs Llc invested in 1,100 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 16,334 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 911 shares. 17,128 were accumulated by James Investment Rech Inc.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 147,600 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 121,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Plat Pallad (SPPP).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,194 activity.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 33,887 shares to 48,897 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 965,528 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).