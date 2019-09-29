Aviva Plc Has Increased By $798,024 Its American Express Co (AXP) Position; AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP ORDINARY SHARE (CBWTF) Sellers Increased By 6.68% Their Shorts

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had an increase of 6.68% in short interest. CBWTF’s SI was 413,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.68% from 387,700 shares previously. With 1.37M avg volume, 0 days are for AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)’s short sellers to cover CBWTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.26% or $0.0349 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6281. About 1.41 million shares traded or 28.52% up from the average. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aviva Plc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 2.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aviva Plc acquired 6,488 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Aviva Plc holds 252,271 shares with $31.14M value, up from 245,783 last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey

Aviva Plc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 40,933 shares to 855,905 valued at $59.94M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 62,941 shares and now owns 1.50M shares. Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Limited Liability reported 1.33% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Paradigm Asset Management Com Lc invested in 800 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc reported 37 shares stake. Parkside Finance National Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 5,274 shares. Arizona-based Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stewart And Patten Company Limited Liability Company reported 8,011 shares. Welch Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 3,855 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt owns 3,558 shares. 28,011 were reported by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Old National Financial Bank In has 8,887 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 2,259 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc stated it has 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lourd Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 19,518 shares. The California-based Pacific Management Com has invested 0.85% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Atlas Browninc accumulated 2,852 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 15.80% above currents $118.59 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22 with “Sector Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. Deutsche Bank maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, July 8. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14200 target.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a cannabis streaming company. The company has market cap of $376.57 million. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018.