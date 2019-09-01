Aviva Plc Has Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $10.96 Million as Stock Rose; Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Cut Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $3.05 Million; Market Value Rose

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 106,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 161,266 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76M, down from 267,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.04 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings Beat, Raises Profit Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle rural call violations probe; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury; 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 01/05/2018 – On a call with investors T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the proposed merger with Sprint will open the door to quadruple play bundling; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 967,085 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd holds 3.04% or 373,816 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 36,857 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 25 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Brinker holds 12,856 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has 0.25% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 40,626 were reported by Twin Tree Management Lp. Bokf Na holds 0.04% or 26,120 shares in its portfolio. 16,979 were accumulated by Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 1.45M shares. James has 9,405 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 428,436 are held by National Pension Serv. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 92 shares. 354,685 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $869.37 million for 18.94 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 125,000 shares to 187,000 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 178,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W And Incorporated Ny holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 32,366 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 86,724 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Bridges Management stated it has 3,570 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lourd Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). South Texas Money Management Limited accumulated 40,047 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0.24% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Parkside Bancorporation & invested in 1,484 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,088 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg has invested 0.35% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny holds 0.42% or 8,741 shares. Parthenon has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tiedemann Advisors Lc reported 8,793 shares. 1,703 were reported by Atwood Palmer Inc. Capital Fund Mgmt has 12,910 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

