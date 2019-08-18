Aviva Plc Has Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO)

Aviva Plc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 8.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviva Plc sold 209,115 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Aviva Plc holds 2.13M shares with $215.80M value, down from 2.34 million last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $344.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81 million shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Anderson Says Dollar Should Be Lower Than It Is (Video); 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 13/04/2018 – Main Street: JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter Profit Surges 35% on Tax Windfall, Trading Recovery; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 7 analysts covering Auto Trader Group Plc (LON:AUTO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Auto Trader Group Plc has GBX 705 highest and GBX 386 lowest target. GBX 543.57’s average target is 3.50% above currents GBX 525.2 stock price. Auto Trader Group Plc had 29 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Equal Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Monday, June 3 by Goldman Sachs. UBS downgraded the shares of AUTO in report on Wednesday, June 12 to “Sell” rating. Numis Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 705 target in Thursday, June 6 report. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight”. Berenberg maintained Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) on Friday, June 7 with “Hold” rating. See Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) latest ratings:

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Liability holds 2.07M shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 0% or 106 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.3% or 480,546 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.9% or 239,205 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited has 1.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fairfield Bush & Company holds 109,629 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. 48,592 are owned by Johnson Group Inc Inc. Fiduciary Wi holds 2.92% or 4.41 million shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Btr Mngmt invested in 163,465 shares. 56 are owned by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Sanders Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 581,812 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 1.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Everence Mngmt holds 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 69,714 shares.

Aviva Plc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 40,339 shares to 847,259 valued at $209.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alexandria Real Estate Eq (NYSE:ARE) stake by 40,764 shares and now owns 86,465 shares. Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) was raised too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 20.68% above currents $107.72 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $140 target. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15.

The stock increased 1.59% or GBX 8.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 525.2. About 2.21 million shares traded. Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AUTO News: 12/04/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – ROWE SUCCEEDING JEFFREY COATS; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – KIMBERLY BOREN WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – WESLEY OZIMA WILL BE NAMED INTERIM CFO; 12/04/2018 – AutoWeb Appoints Industry Veteran Jared Rowe to President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AUTOWEB INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AutoWeb, Inc. Investors (AUTO); 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – CO WAS UNABLE TO FULLY MEET DEMAND FOR LEADS AND CLICKS IN QTR DUE TO HIGHER TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – CEO JEFF COATS TO STEP DOWN; 08/03/2018 AutoWeb Announces Executive Management Succession Process

