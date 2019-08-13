Aviva Plc Has Decreased Holding in Magna Intl (MGA) as Market Valuation Declined; Ruffer Llp Trimmed Its Holding in Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) as Valuation Rose

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 780,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 5.24M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.66M, down from 6.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 3.99 million shares traded or 16.32% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE TO ENSURE VIABILITY OF RETAINED ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Announces Change To The Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa’s NUM union seeks 37 pct pay hike from gold miners over two years; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: MEETING TO CLARIFY SOME ASPECTS OF NEW MINING CODE; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI ANGJ.J SAYS OWED $84 MLN IN VAT AND FUEL REFUNDS BY TANZANIA GOVERNMENT, $65 MLN BY DRC; 29/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD:MINERS PROPOSE LINKING SLIDING SCALE OF ROYALTY RATES; 23/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S AMCU SAYS IT RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ANGLOGOLD TUESDAY; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE, CEO; 21/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice In Terms Of Section 45(5)(a) Of The Companies Act 71 Of 2008, As Amended; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Is Upbeat on Africa Even as Mine Uncertainty Persists

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 15,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 242,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, down from 257,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 698,454 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 1.27M shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $241.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 578,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Drdgold Limited (NYSE:DRD).

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 145,032 shares to 608,514 shares, valued at $31.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 382,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

