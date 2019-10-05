Aviva Plc Has Decreased Fidelity Natl Information (FIS) Stake by $416,142; Shares Rose; As Citigroup New (C) Market Valuation Rose, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Raised Position by $426,230

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information (FIS) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 3,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 119,891 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.71M, down from 123,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 3.87M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING; 25/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO BHGE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $855.51M for 23.47 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3,793 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 42,372 shares. American Intll Group Inc holds 0.06% or 125,056 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.37% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2.56M shares. Korea Investment holds 103,900 shares. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Trust has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 126 were reported by Hexavest. 280,423 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund stated it has 6,753 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 22,055 shares. 200,158 are owned by Alyeska Inv Grp Inc Lp. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 3,075 shares. 46,758 are owned by First Trust Advsr L P. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg holds 213,349 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Ltd Llc has 1.16 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 11,007 shares to 121,573 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 7,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,440 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC).