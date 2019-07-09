Aviva Plc Has Cut Stake in Carnival (CCL) by $1.30 Million as Shares Declined; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $586,530; Stock Value Rose

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 25,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 291,695 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.80 million, down from 317,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 4.03 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,533 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, down from 56,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $302.92. About 1.91M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $513,497 activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W. Shares for $364,082 were sold by KRUSE STEIN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Company reported 41,039 shares. 132,483 were reported by Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.68% stake. Sequoia Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 4,710 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 0.73% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 72,940 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 17.81 million shares. New England Rech And invested in 1.18% or 34,378 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 206,846 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd has invested 0.19% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 746,511 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Blair William And Company Il invested in 7,399 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 88,341 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 61,002 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 600 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 1,711 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 68,199 shares to 801,323 shares, valued at $72.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 42,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.59 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.63 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 274,596 shares to 310,776 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 45,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.