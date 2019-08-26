Aviva Plc Has Cut Its Holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by $3.45 Million; Ameresco (AMRC) Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 25,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 89,040 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 114,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.69. About 360,409 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 25,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The institutional investor held 189,642 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 215,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameresco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $662.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 89,594 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy Improvements; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 40,339 shares to 847,259 shares, valued at $209.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 14,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.