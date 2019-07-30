Aviva Plc Decreased Its Stake in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by $1.98 Million as Market Value Declined; Speece Thorson Capital Group Cut Arrow Electrs (ARW) Position by $1.65 Million; Market Value Declined

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 30,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,100 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 75,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.81. About 414,852 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 21,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 158,504 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21M, down from 179,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $72.01. About 261,717 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, down 29.09% or $0.64 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $132.17M for 11.54 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,728 shares to 74,265 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Healthcare Partners (NYSE:DVA) by 34,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 64,072 shares. Icon Advisers Commerce has invested 0.1% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Voya Investment Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 16,621 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 3,350 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 15,902 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership owns 261,875 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Natixis invested in 0.06% or 118,807 shares. 14,990 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). New Amsterdam Prtn Lc New York has 40,074 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation accumulated 78,137 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 40,900 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $119.75 million for 15.05 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Moreover, Schroder Investment Management has 0.05% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 542,309 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% or 110,316 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 22,438 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 4,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco reported 1.03M shares. Moreover, Trexquant Inv LP has 0.16% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Andra Ap stated it has 135,400 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has 209,597 shares. Stanley Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 4.18% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Aperio Grp Ltd has 0.06% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 200,173 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.05% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc holds 0.41% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 549,352 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Lc reported 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 3,300 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 8,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).