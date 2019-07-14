Aviva Plc Decreased Fedex (FDX) Holding by $11.94 Million; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose, Cleararc Capital Has Boosted by $655,428 Its Holding

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 65,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,522 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.12M, down from 237,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.31 million shares traded or 52.00% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 41.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,597 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 8,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.57M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 31,332 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Communication reported 0.04% stake. Amer Intl Group Inc reported 155,300 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 304,482 shares or 0.31% of the stock. D L Carlson Gru Incorporated reported 0.69% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Country Club Na has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Massachusetts Com Ma stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pinnacle Advisory Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sarasin And Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.77% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 745,457 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company reported 579,811 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 201,382 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Covington Mgmt holds 1.01% or 83,956 shares. Becker Cap Inc has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 101,503 shares to 160,135 shares, valued at $28.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 382,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.