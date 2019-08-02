Aviva Plc Cut Position in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by $5.19 Million; Ellington Management Group Increased Essent Group LTD (Call) (ESNT) Position by $3.58 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (Call) (ESNT) by 498.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 83,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 901,315 shares traded or 44.09% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 38,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 57,231 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 95,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 1.72M shares traded or 53.43% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Comm accumulated 340,447 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 214,802 shares. First Mercantile holds 8,267 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Highstreet Asset Inc holds 82 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,982 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluemar Capital Management Lc has invested 1.36% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 0.18% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Globeflex Cap LP invested in 0.5% or 54,852 shares. Groesbeck Invest Corporation Nj reported 18,370 shares stake. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.04% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Tiaa Cref Limited Company owns 728,973 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 2.19 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 261,900 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 242,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,738 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $369,030 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,604 were reported by Webster Fincl Bank N A. Fcg Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Balyasny Asset Limited has invested 0.16% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated owns 221,890 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 13,435 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stephens Ar owns 30,482 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 16,432 shares. 382,351 are held by 1832 Asset Limited Partnership. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,744 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.07% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 4,695 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 743,116 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability has 342 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership reported 993 shares.

