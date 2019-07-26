Aviva Plc Continues to Hold Stake in Hcp (HCP); As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Rose, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Trimmed Its Holding by $4.90 Million

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 49,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,708 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 176,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.67. About 865,442 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 61,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 722,166 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.73 million, down from 784,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87.49. About 2.15M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 118,023 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $33.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc (Call) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. 3,455 shares were bought by Stratton John G, worth $249,875 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancshares Of The West has 0.63% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 67,969 shares. Coho Prtn Ltd holds 2.68 million shares. Ims Cap invested in 0.91% or 13,862 shares. Forbes J M & Com Ltd Liability Partnership holds 147,581 shares. Cypress Cap Gp stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Jnba Financial Advisors owns 15,875 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Fundx Investment Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 19,000 shares. Moreover, Washington Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 1.69% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 18,720 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 2.36% or 3.21 million shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 13,435 shares. Provise Mgmt Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Parsec Finance invested 1.19% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 28,991 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 117,696 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 40,609 shares to 56,289 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 36,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 10,666 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.53% or 335,702 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 191,825 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 63,267 were reported by Cibc World. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Lpl Financial Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 829,041 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company owns 2.61 million shares. Mufg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 16,065 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). First Trust Advisors Lp reported 92,323 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.57% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 14,018 were reported by Spirit Of America Corporation New York. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 316 shares.