Aviva Plc Continues to Hold Holding in Centene Del (CNC); Perceptive Advisors Increases Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 330,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 54,987 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 48.93% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 77,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,438 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 76,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 2.91M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 2.42 million shares. Tennessee-based Highland Management Limited has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Adage Capital Prtn Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 517,772 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Osborne Ptnrs Cap Limited has invested 2.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 0.35% or 15,000 shares. Ci Invs Inc invested in 0.27% or 908,800 shares. Wright Service holds 0.72% or 33,721 shares. Blackrock holds 36.54 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Prelude Management Lc owns 277,263 shares. Pnc Group accumulated 1.19 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tdam Usa invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Personal Financial Service invested in 294 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Moore And Communication has invested 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 38,583 shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $156.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 45,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,155 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 83,122 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 40,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 130,826 shares. Manchester Management Ltd Com invested in 19,984 shares. Alps Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 56,590 shares. Bridgeway Inc holds 195,600 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 72,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 43,070 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 110,922 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 214,369 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 12,965 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.72 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp reported 641 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.13 million activity.