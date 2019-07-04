Aviva Plc Continues to Hold Holding in Autohome (ATHM); Needham Investment Management Has Increased Neophotonics (NPTN) Stake by $834,000

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 344,858 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 272.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 139,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 520,279 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,500 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,500 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Brookfield Infrastructure To Buy Genesee & Wyoming – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NeoPhotonics: Assessing The Damage – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM Out Bullish On NeoPhotonics, Cites Exposure To Optical Telecom, China – Benzinga” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “NeoPhotonics Analyst Breaks Down Chinese, US Demand Trends After Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Another Optical Company Cuts Guidance After Huawei Ban: NeoPhotonics – Benzinga” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Of Vermont accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 123,752 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) or 78,569 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 150,800 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 251,060 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 160,023 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 0.14% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 948,526 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 82,053 shares. Regions Finance Corporation has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Legal & General Gp Plc owns 5,671 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 173,200 are held by Axa. Morgan Stanley owns 41,431 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 51,574 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $55.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,982 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).