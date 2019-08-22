Aviva Plc Boosted Its Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $17.76 Million; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Allen Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 28,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 206,135 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.81M, down from 234,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $10.5 during the last trading session, reaching $265.78. About 1.84 million shares traded or 13.00% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 173.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 101,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 160,135 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.08 million, up from 58,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $202.85. About 675,179 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Commercial Bank Na has 2,266 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 376,676 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Metropolitan Life New York has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,458 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Third Point Limited Liability Corp reported 1.05 million shares stake. Bridgewater Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Los Angeles Equity stated it has 81,840 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 1,637 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Conning has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,015 shares. Nippon Life Americas stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Intact Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Amer Tx invested in 66,225 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellation Brands Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reviewing Constellation Brands Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wait Until the Dust Settles to Buy ACB Stock – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Street’s Reaction To Constellation Brands Earnings, Wine Divestiture – Benzinga” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 379 shares to 161,933 shares, valued at $190.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 45,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,662 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 288.89 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 109,676 shares to 955,887 shares, valued at $146.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 41,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marvin And Palmer Associates holds 4.04% or 21,045 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company has 3.04M shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 7,591 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.56% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Legal & General Public Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability owns 1,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 216 were reported by Trust Of Vermont. Creative Planning invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 200,496 shares. Lpl Limited Com has 33,306 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 151,893 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0.47% or 13.02 million shares. 2,070 are owned by Old Bank In. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 2.52 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 261 shares or 0.02% of the stock.