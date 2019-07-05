Avista Corporation (AVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) and UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) compete against each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avista Corporation 42 2.13 N/A 3.00 14.17 UGI Corporation 54 1.25 N/A 2.21 24.41

In table 1 we can see Avista Corporation and UGI Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. UGI Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Avista Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Avista Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than UGI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) and UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avista Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.5% UGI Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

Avista Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.4 beta. UGI Corporation’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avista Corporation is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival UGI Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. UGI Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avista Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Avista Corporation and UGI Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avista Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 UGI Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Avista Corporation’s consensus price target is $39, while its potential downside is -13.00%. Competitively UGI Corporation has an average price target of $60, with potential upside of 14.44%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that UGI Corporation seems more appealing than Avista Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avista Corporation and UGI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 83.6% respectively. 1.1% are Avista Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of UGI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avista Corporation -0.02% 1.82% 3.61% -19.21% -18.93% 0% UGI Corporation 1.34% 1.53% 1.66% -3.84% 7.78% 0.99%

Summary

UGI Corporation beats Avista Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. The Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as distributes natural gas in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, northeastern and southwestern Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in wholesale purchase and sales of electricity and natural gas. It owns hydroelectric, thermal, and wind generation facilities with a total capacity of 1,862 megawatts (MW). As of December 31, 2016, this segment supplied retail electric services to 377,000 customers and retail natural gas services to 340,000 customers. The Alaska Electric Light and Power Company segment owns and operates electric generation, transmission, and distribution facilities located in Juneau, Alaska. As of December 31, 2016, it operated five hydroelectric generation facilities with 102.7 MW of hydroelectric generation capacity; and had 107.5 MW of diesel generating capacity. This segment served approximately 17,000 customers, including city, state, and federal governmental entities located in Juneau, as well as a mine located in the Juneau area. The company also engages in the sheet metal fabrication of electronic enclosures, parts, and systems for the computer, construction, telecom, renewable energy, and medical industries; and investment of commercial and retail office space, as well as emerging technology venture capital funds. Avista Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. The company also distributes liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel customers for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop and grain drying, power generation, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 160,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at approximately 44,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 626,000 customers in the portions of 44 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,000 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,000 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,200 miles of lines and 13 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. The company also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities; and offers heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, mechanical, and electrical contracting services. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.