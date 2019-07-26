Avista Corporation (AVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC)

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) compete with each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avista Corporation 42 2.16 N/A 3.00 14.17 TransAlta Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Avista Corporation and TransAlta Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avista Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.5% TransAlta Corporation 0.00% -10.9% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Avista Corporation’s 0.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, TransAlta Corporation’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Avista Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, TransAlta Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. TransAlta Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avista Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Avista Corporation and TransAlta Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avista Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 TransAlta Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Avista Corporation has a -14.21% downside potential and an average price target of $39.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avista Corporation and TransAlta Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 61.7%. 1.1% are Avista Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, TransAlta Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avista Corporation -0.02% 1.82% 3.61% -19.21% -18.93% 0% TransAlta Corporation -1.65% -9.5% 18.38% 23.5% 25.14% 59.47%

Summary

Avista Corporation beats TransAlta Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. The Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as distributes natural gas in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, northeastern and southwestern Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in wholesale purchase and sales of electricity and natural gas. It owns hydroelectric, thermal, and wind generation facilities with a total capacity of 1,862 megawatts (MW). As of December 31, 2016, this segment supplied retail electric services to 377,000 customers and retail natural gas services to 340,000 customers. The Alaska Electric Light and Power Company segment owns and operates electric generation, transmission, and distribution facilities located in Juneau, Alaska. As of December 31, 2016, it operated five hydroelectric generation facilities with 102.7 MW of hydroelectric generation capacity; and had 107.5 MW of diesel generating capacity. This segment served approximately 17,000 customers, including city, state, and federal governmental entities located in Juneau, as well as a mine located in the Juneau area. The company also engages in the sheet metal fabrication of electronic enclosures, parts, and systems for the computer, construction, telecom, renewable energy, and medical industries; and investment of commercial and retail office space, as well as emerging technology venture capital funds. Avista Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,716 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.