Avista Corporation (AVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Utilities industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avista Corporation 42 2.15 N/A 3.00 14.17 Just Energy Group Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 2.06

In table 1 we can see Avista Corporation and Just Energy Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Just Energy Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Avista Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Avista Corporation is currently more expensive than Just Energy Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avista Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.5% Just Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avista Corporation and Just Energy Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avista Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 Just Energy Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Avista Corporation is $39, with potential downside of -13.72%. Meanwhile, Just Energy Group Inc.’s average target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 29.41%. The data provided earlier shows that Just Energy Group Inc. appears more favorable than Avista Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avista Corporation and Just Energy Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 31.23% respectively. Avista Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 34.88% are Just Energy Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avista Corporation -0.02% 1.82% 3.61% -19.21% -18.93% 0% Just Energy Group Inc. -0.27% 5.22% 2.54% -3.97% -10.59% 10%

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Avista Corporation beats Just Energy Group Inc.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. The Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as distributes natural gas in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, northeastern and southwestern Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in wholesale purchase and sales of electricity and natural gas. It owns hydroelectric, thermal, and wind generation facilities with a total capacity of 1,862 megawatts (MW). As of December 31, 2016, this segment supplied retail electric services to 377,000 customers and retail natural gas services to 340,000 customers. The Alaska Electric Light and Power Company segment owns and operates electric generation, transmission, and distribution facilities located in Juneau, Alaska. As of December 31, 2016, it operated five hydroelectric generation facilities with 102.7 MW of hydroelectric generation capacity; and had 107.5 MW of diesel generating capacity. This segment served approximately 17,000 customers, including city, state, and federal governmental entities located in Juneau, as well as a mine located in the Juneau area. The company also engages in the sheet metal fabrication of electronic enclosures, parts, and systems for the computer, construction, telecom, renewable energy, and medical industries; and investment of commercial and retail office space, as well as emerging technology venture capital funds. Avista Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.