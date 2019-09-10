Avista (AVA) Valuation Rose While Havens Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $908,160; White Pine Capital Increased Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Stake by $352,750 as Market Valuation Rose

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 240,590 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 06/04/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Continue to Anticipate Closing the Transaction in 2H 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avista Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVA); 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – Washington UTC: Media Advisory: Public invited to comment on the proposed Avista/Hydro One merger; 13/04/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Idaho Merger Case; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q Rev $409.4M; 06/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – HYDRO ONE AND CO CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE DEAL CLOSING IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 03/04/2018 – Avista Introduces Solar Select™ Renewable Energy for Large Business Customers; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) by 94.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 10,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 21,365 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 10,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.73M market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 30,579 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 24,600 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.3% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 33,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 22,554 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hrt Financial Llc holds 54,727 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 9,715 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Alps Advsr invested in 0.01% or 17,742 shares. Proshare Lc holds 0.06% or 247,833 shares in its portfolio. 179,831 were reported by Schroder Inv Management Group Incorporated. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 715,688 shares.

Analysts await Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. AVA’s profit will be $13.14M for 59.06 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Avista Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 360,350 shares. Aqr Management Ltd has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). 183,421 were accumulated by Thb Asset. Earnest Limited Co holds 3,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 14,144 shares. Art Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 5,992 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 709 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Company reported 31,741 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 84 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Falcon Point Ltd Llc invested in 12,708 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 120,222 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Invest, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Century Cos reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,763 shares to 33,580 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,610 shares, and cut its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).