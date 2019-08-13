Avista (AVA) Stock Price Rose While American Investment Services Trimmed by $360,880 Its Holding; Cerner (CERN) Holder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Raised Position by $363,090 as Share Price Rose

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 1.47M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 9,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 18,384 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 27,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 430,254 shares traded or 5.43% up from the average. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA REACH SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE IN WASHINGTON MERGER CASE; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – COMMISSION APPROVED ONE-TIME ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS RATE ADJUSTMENTS WHICH WILL TAKE EFFECT MAY 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – CFIUS Completes Its Review of the Proposed Merger of Hydro One and Avista; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – SETTLEMENT, IF APPROVED, WOULD RESULT IN ALLOCATION TO WASHINGTON OF A RATE CREDIT OF ABOUT $31 MLN OVER A 5-YR PERIOD; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS TO BUY KRAMER LABS; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Oregon Merger Case; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE NET BENEFITS TO AVISTA’S OREGON CUSTOMERS

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 24,751 shares to 83,013 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) by 7,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,080 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, XLNX, CERN – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner Delivers As Expected in the 2nd Quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Cerner (CERN) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MDRX or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 0.06% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 82,263 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 11,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 808 are owned by Captrust Financial Advisors. Washington Trust holds 1.09% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 285,763 shares. 276,434 are owned by Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) Ltd. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Robecosam Ag invested in 0.68% or 285,426 shares. Willis Investment Counsel reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Perkins Coie has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 304 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 560,295 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Com The has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 509,783 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt stated it has 16,379 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 276,778 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins stated it has 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Gw Henssler And Associates invested in 1.14% or 217,114 shares.

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Avista, Duke Energy invest in grid edge software technology to deliver benefits to customers – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Jeff Philipps Appointed to Avista Corp. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hydro One and Avista receive final order in Idaho – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Avista requests modest electric base rate change in Idaho – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avista Corp. Board Increases Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,429 shares to 211,226 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,649 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).