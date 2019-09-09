Avista (AVA) Stock Price Rose While American Investment Services Has Lowered Its Holding; Financial Counselors Holding in Intl Paper Co (IP) Boosted by $355,028 as Stock Price Declined

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 7,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 257,900 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, up from 250,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 2.62 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 19/04/2018 – DJ International Paper Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IP); 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 9,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 18,384 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 27,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 140,844 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 13/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN IDAHO MERGER CASE; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – AGREEMENT REPRESENTS A FULL SETTLEMENT WHICH ALL PARTIES HAVE AGREED IS CONSISTENT WITH PUBLIC INTEREST; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q Net $54.9M; 13/04/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Idaho Merger Case; 07/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO AND AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States completes its review of the proposed merger of Hydro One and Avista; 06/03/2018 – Veristor Presented with Nexsan 2017 Partner of the Year Award; 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 21/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD- CFIUS COMPLETED REVIEW OF PROPOSED MERGER WITH AVISTA AND CONCLUDED NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO DEAL

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 52,695 shares to 6,816 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 71,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,448 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 23,107 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of The West has invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 6,039 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Bancshares stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 1.96 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Com stated it has 229,562 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.33% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). M Secs reported 23,362 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP reported 8,869 shares. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 11,500 shares. Axa accumulated 11,910 shares. Moreover, Blume Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1,200 shares. Oppenheimer Commerce has 0.06% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Us Bank De holds 0.07% or 548,358 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 42,851 shares. 22,554 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Capital Fund Management has 109,929 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 160,795 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 12.52M shares. Automobile Association has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Incorporated reported 0% stake. 11,600 were accumulated by Icon Advisers Incorporated. 44,620 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. 480,255 are owned by Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 22,149 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs has invested 0.03% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability holds 284,566 shares.

Analysts await Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. AVA’s profit will be $13.14 million for 58.91 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Avista Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% negative EPS growth.

