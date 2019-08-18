Avista (AVA) Stake Upped by Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc; Cubic Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Fedex (FDX) as Share Price Declined

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 23,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 151,479 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 128,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 281,642 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 21/03/2018 – AVISTA COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE INCLUDES PROVISIONS RELATED TO FINANCIAL PROTECTIONS FOR UTILITY AND ITS CUSTOMERS, CONSERVATION, ENVIRONMENT; 08/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Reach Settlement in Principle in Oregon Merger Case; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Continue to Anticipate Closing Deal in 2H; 16/03/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Reach Settlement in Principle in Washington Merger Case; 08/05/2018 – AVISTA – SETTLEMENT INCLUDES PROVISIONS ON FINANCIAL PROTECTIONS FOR UTILITY, CUSTOMERS, FINANCIAL BENEFITS THROUGH RATE CREDIT FOR OREGON CUSTOMERS; 18/05/2018 – Avista Corp. Expects to Confirm Earnings Guidance for 2018 — Filing; 12/03/2018 – Avista Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 06/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – HYDRO ONE AND CO CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE DEAL CLOSING IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 385,493 shares to 124,057 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 65,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,879 shares, and cut its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership owns 617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 2,540 shares. 66,698 are owned by Comerica Retail Bank. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 57,055 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd owns 58,477 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 155 shares. Caxton Assocs L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 19,913 shares. Smithfield Trust Communication stated it has 75 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc has 0.11% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 57,572 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 10,648 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 4,322 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). D E Shaw Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 822,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 100,398 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 24,600 shares.

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “History in the Making: Avista brings historic home into 21st century by installing community’s first smart electric meter – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hydro One and Avista Mutually Agree to Terminate Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Jeff Philipps Appointed to Avista Corp. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Avista builds on commitment to renewable energy by joining the Western Energy Imbalance Market – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avista Corp. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019, and Raises 2019 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR) by 16,550 shares to 26,900 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,849 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.5% or 69,397 shares in its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry & accumulated 3.41% or 109,812 shares. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt accumulated 7,327 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Family Mgmt accumulated 1.03% or 13,118 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Lc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 45,849 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 22,944 shares. Motley Fool Asset, Virginia-based fund reported 4,141 shares. Somerset holds 0.02% or 246 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Llc stated it has 2,140 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap reported 9,013 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.52% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Miles Inc owns 5,927 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. 2.90 million were reported by Northern Corporation. Beach Investment Counsel Pa owns 15,978 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.