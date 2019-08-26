Avista (AVA) Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Has Raised Position by $418,360 as Valuation Rose; As Cummins (CMI) Shares Declined, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Upped Holding by $817,970

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $143.05. About 791,420 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 10,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 128,771 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 118,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 124,795 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 04/04/2018 – Hydro One, Avista and City and Borough of Juneau reach a settlement in Alaska Merger Case; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q EPS 83c; 27/04/2018 – Avista receives Commission decision in Washington electric and natural gas rate cases; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q Net $54.96M; 06/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – APPLICATIONS FOR REGULATORY APPROVAL OF DEAL ARE STILL PENDING WITH UTILITY COMMISSIONS IN WASHINGTON, IDAHO, OREGON, MONTANA & ALASKA; 21/05/2018 – U.S. CFIUS SEES NO UNRESOLVED CONCERNS ON HYDRO ONE-AVISTA DEAL; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE SAYS SETTLEMENT WITH AVISTA CORP INCLUDES FINANCIAL AND NON-FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Filed All-Parties, All-Issues Settlement Agreement in Merger Proceeding; 13/03/2018 – Veristor Recognized as Panasas Accelerate Americas Media & Entertainment Partner of the Year 2017; 25/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Oregon Merger Case

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avista Corporation (AVA) CEO Scott Morris on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Avista Corp (AVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Avista Makes Annual Price Adjustment Filings in Idaho – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hydro One and Avista Mutually Agree to Terminate Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avista Reaches Settlement in Oregon Natural Gas Rate Request – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “President’s Retirement Sets Off Leadership Chain Reaction At Cummins – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Record Sales Were Not Enough As Cummins Falls Short Of Wall Street Expectations – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

