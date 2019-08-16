Avista (AVA) Shareholder Havens Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose; Perceptive Advisors Increases Holding in Amarin Plc (AMRN)

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.84. About 287,516 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Settlement Includes Fincl and Non-Fincl Commitments; 04/04/2018 – Hydro One, Avista and City and Borough of Juneau reach a settlement in Alaska Merger Case; 05/03/2018 AVA: Hearing that staff is recommending the OPUC reject the Avista/HydroOne merger, opening up a new front in Trump’s Trade War with Canada. – ! $AVA; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO, AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING DEAL IN H2 2018; 27/04/2018 – Avista receives Commission decision in Washington electric and natural gas rate cases; 25/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista: Financial Commitments in All States, If Approved, Would Total About $78.6M; 06/04/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Continue to Anticipate Closing the Transaction in 2H 2018; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES SPECIFIC COMMITMENTS THAT PRESERVE OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE AND CURRENT OPERATIONS OF AEL&P, AMONG OTHERS; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – AS RESULT OF SETTLEMENT, FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS IN WASHINGTON TOTAL ABOUT $44 MLN; 13/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP AVA.N – CO, HYDRO ONE HAVE FILED AN ALL-PARTIES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MERGER PROCEEDING BEFORE IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (AMRN) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.67M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 6.54 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.79M, up from 4.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 7.89 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,354 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Company owns 0.52% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 611,352 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs reported 230,528 shares. Johnson Group Inc holds 500 shares. Eulav Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 2.66 million shares. 900 were accumulated by Kistler. Emory University reported 1.97% stake. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 3.38 million shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Dumont And Blake Advsrs Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,600 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 174,480 shares stake. Orbimed Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 467,600 shares. 142,915 are held by Cibc Ww Mkts Inc. Kings Point Mngmt holds 750 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Llc holds 0.05% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 677,436 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Sei Invests holds 30,581 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp has 7,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 33,000 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0.01% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Omers Administration accumulated 0.03% or 53,400 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Havens Ltd Co invested in 17,296 shares.