Avista (AVA) Holder Havens Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $908,160; Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Rose While Kcm Investment Advisors Has Decreased by $327,375 Its Holding

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 189,770 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 21/03/2018 – AVISTA SEES ISSUING ABOUT $375M OF LONG-TERM DEBT IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – CFIUS Completes Its Review of the Proposed Merger of Hydro One and Avista; 27/04/2018 – Avista receives Commission decision in Washington electric and natural gas rate cases; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – COMPANIES HAVE FILED AN ALL-PARTIES, ALL-ISSUES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MERGER PROCEEDING BEFORE THE PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF OREGON; 21/05/2018 – Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States completes its review of the proposed merger of Hydro One and Avista; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q Rev $409.4M; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE INCLUDES PROVISIONS RELATED TO FINANCIAL PROTECTIONS FOR UTILITY AND ITS CUSTOMERS, CONSERVATION, ENVIRONMENT; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO, AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING DEAL IN H2 2018; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS TO BUY KRAMER LABS

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 28,325 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 30,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $142. About 723,649 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $386.57M for 25.18 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameron LNG Train 1 starts commercial operations – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SoCalGas and Electrochaea Announce Commissioning of New Biomethanation Reactor System Pilot Project – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 129,200 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 273,280 shares. Pure Financial Advsr reported 0.51% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Stewart & Patten Co Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 12 shares. Kempen Management Nv reported 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 452,761 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp, New York-based fund reported 2.31M shares. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 86 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. 16 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Colonial Trust Advsr owns 16,807 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Hsbc Plc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Patten And Patten Inc Tn holds 1,816 shares. 733 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advisors.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,417 shares to 50,655 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 4,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Avista builds on commitment to renewable energy with goal of 100 percent clean electricity by 2045 – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avista announces $7 million investment to strengthen communities – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Avista (NYSE:AVA) Be Disappointed With Their 42% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Avista requests modest electric base rate change in Idaho – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Philipps Appointed to Avista Corp. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial reported 106,510 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 56,188 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability has 944,951 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 400 shares. Geode Lc stated it has 735,571 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 715,688 shares. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 479 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated owns 664,717 shares. Amp Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). South Dakota Inv Council reported 5,000 shares. Cooper Creek Prtn Mgmt Ltd Com holds 3.28% or 237,046 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 10,992 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn holds 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) or 600 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd has 1,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA).