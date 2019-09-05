Avista (AVA) Holder Havens Advisors Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Platinum Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by $860,889

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 34.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 11,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 22,707 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 540,957 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage lll or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy; 21/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.14. About 562,721 shares traded or 55.57% up from the average. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 02/05/2018 – Avista Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.10; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 21/03/2018 – AVISTA COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q Net $54.9M; 07/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Receive Federal Commun Commission Approval for Proposed Merger; 05/03/2018 AVA: Hearing that staff is recommending the OPUC reject the Avista/HydroOne merger, opening up a new front in Trump’s Trade War with Canada. – ! $AVA; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Continue to Anticipate Closing Deal in 2H; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE, AVISTA & CITY & BOROUGH OF JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 1.64M shares to 18.20 million shares, valued at $158.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merus N V by 23,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.28% or 20,700 shares. Bancshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 446,210 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested in 0.05% or 17,443 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 190 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 32,586 were accumulated by Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Llc. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Company owns 4,735 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 4,925 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 7,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial accumulated 65 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Int Sarl stated it has 188,200 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 2,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Baker Bros Advsr LP accumulated 51.05 million shares or 23.93% of the stock.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Predict 11% Upside For The Holdings of JKH – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Surges: Stock Moves 7.6% Higher – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Announces Proposed 6M Share Public Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seattle Genetics Closes Enrollment in Cervical Cancer Study – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability invested in 3,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 735,571 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Gru Lc owns 84,325 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 10,343 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communications has invested 0.02% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Bruce Comm holds 254,500 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company reported 136,746 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 42,626 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 2,571 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 16,104 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Cooper Creek Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3.28% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 145,335 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 403,880 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Avista builds on commitment to renewable energy by joining the Western Energy Imbalance Market – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Avista Corp (AVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Avista announces $7 million investment to strengthen communities – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Avista (NYSE:AVA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avista Corp. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019, and Raises 2019 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. AVA’s profit will be $13.22 million for 60.18 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Avista Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% negative EPS growth.