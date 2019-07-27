Avis Budget Group (Put) (CAR) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lifted Its Holding by $11.32 Million as Stock Price Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stock Price Declined While Pioneer Trust Bank N A Increased by $1.03 Million Its Position

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (CAR) by 83.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 333,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 733,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.55 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 536,561 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 24.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 30/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Brings Connected Cars to Europe with Groupe PSA Partnership; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 31/05/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 7; 18/04/2018 – AVIS CAR RENTAL SAYS ANNOUNCED ITS RETURN TO JAPANESE MARKET; 21/03/2018 – Avis adds biggest investor’s nominees to board slate; 29/03/2018 – AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD AVGRq.L – AVIS POULTRY COMPLEX RECEIVED APPROVAL TO EXPORT CLASS (GRADE) A EGGS TO EU EFFECTIVE FROM FEBRUARY 28; 12/03/2018 – Toyota Connected North America Partners With Avis Budget Group To Enhance Customer Rental Experience; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTMENT OF JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018 WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 13/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Selected One of Canada’s Best Employers; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-SAID THAT HAS INCLUDED ON ITS SLATE 3 NOMINEES PROPOSED BY SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, SANOKE VISWANATHAN, JAGDEEP PAHWA, CARL SPARKS

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 119,800 shares. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,428 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 191,015 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. U S Investors Incorporated invested in 0.66% or 39,718 shares. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 10 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Company owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Diligent Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 11,471 shares. Country Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 200 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 235,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 91,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,500 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $148.01 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Cap Advsr Lc has 2,503 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Advisory holds 0.51% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,800 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 34,389 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl stated it has 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Conning Inc has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Comm Comml Bank invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wms Prtn Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 933 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 87,495 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 22,100 shares. Choate has 843 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.75% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 8,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 1,215 are owned by Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc. Foster And Motley stated it has 17,617 shares.