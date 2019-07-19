Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Both Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) and Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group Inc. 32 0.30 N/A 1.97 16.76 Triton International Limited 32 1.72 N/A 4.52 7.06

Table 1 highlights Avis Budget Group Inc. and Triton International Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Triton International Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Avis Budget Group Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Avis Budget Group Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Triton International Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avis Budget Group Inc. and Triton International Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 0.8% Triton International Limited 0.00% 16.3% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Triton International Limited’s 2.3 beta is the reason why it is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Avis Budget Group Inc. and Triton International Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Triton International Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$38.5 is Avis Budget Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 7.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.3% of Triton International Limited are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Avis Budget Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Triton International Limited has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avis Budget Group Inc. -3.85% -6.92% 19.73% 2.23% -24.08% 46.57% Triton International Limited 1.53% -1.06% -5.62% -9.02% -8.91% 2.61%

For the past year Avis Budget Group Inc. has stronger performance than Triton International Limited

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Americas and International. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious segments of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members. The company also operates the Payless brand, which comprises approximately 240 vehicle rental locations; the Apex brand primarily in the deep-value segment of the car rental industry with approximately 25 rental locations in New Zealand and Australia; and the Maggiore brand that provides vehicle rental services in the commercial, leisure, and insurance replacement/leasing segments with approximately 130 rental locations in Italy, as well as the France Cars brand, which offers light commercial vehicle fleets with approximately 60 rental locations in France. In addition, it is involved in the local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 22,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 1,000 dealers and 480 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States. Further, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its total fleet consisted of 3,098,198 containers and chassis representing 5,085,344 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users for storage and one-way shipments. It operates in Asia, Europe, North America/South America, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.