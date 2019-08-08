Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE:EHIC)

This is a contrast between Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) and eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE:EHIC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Rental & Leasing Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group Inc. 33 0.24 N/A 1.97 18.51 eHi Car Services Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Avis Budget Group Inc. and eHi Car Services Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 0.8% eHi Car Services Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Avis Budget Group Inc. and eHi Car Services Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 eHi Car Services Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.18% for Avis Budget Group Inc. with consensus price target of $38.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avis Budget Group Inc. and eHi Car Services Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.47%. Insiders held 1.3% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.84% of eHi Car Services Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avis Budget Group Inc. 0% 4.12% 3.97% 36.04% 6.97% 61.88% eHi Car Services Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Avis Budget Group Inc. beats eHi Car Services Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Americas and International. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious segments of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members. The company also operates the Payless brand, which comprises approximately 240 vehicle rental locations; the Apex brand primarily in the deep-value segment of the car rental industry with approximately 25 rental locations in New Zealand and Australia; and the Maggiore brand that provides vehicle rental services in the commercial, leisure, and insurance replacement/leasing segments with approximately 130 rental locations in Italy, as well as the France Cars brand, which offers light commercial vehicle fleets with approximately 60 rental locations in France. In addition, it is involved in the local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 22,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 1,000 dealers and 480 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States. Further, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rentals and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-driven car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as services for event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a car rental fleet of 53,658 vehicles; and car services fleet of 3,258 vehicles. eHi Car Services Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.