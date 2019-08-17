Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is a company in the Rental & Leasing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Avis Budget Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.26% of all Rental & Leasing Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Avis Budget Group Inc. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Avis Budget Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group Inc. 0.00% 39.50% 0.80% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Avis Budget Group Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group Inc. N/A 33 18.51 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Avis Budget Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Avis Budget Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.36 2.45

Avis Budget Group Inc. presently has an average target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.87%. As a group, Rental & Leasing Services companies have a potential upside of -13.01%. Based on the results shown earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that Avis Budget Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avis Budget Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avis Budget Group Inc. 0% 4.12% 3.97% 36.04% 6.97% 61.88% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year Avis Budget Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Avis Budget Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.09 and has 1.06 Quick Ratio. Avis Budget Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avis Budget Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Avis Budget Group Inc. has a beta of 2.08 and its 108.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.53 which is 52.95% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Avis Budget Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Avis Budget Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Americas and International. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious segments of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members. The company also operates the Payless brand, which comprises approximately 240 vehicle rental locations; the Apex brand primarily in the deep-value segment of the car rental industry with approximately 25 rental locations in New Zealand and Australia; and the Maggiore brand that provides vehicle rental services in the commercial, leisure, and insurance replacement/leasing segments with approximately 130 rental locations in Italy, as well as the France Cars brand, which offers light commercial vehicle fleets with approximately 60 rental locations in France. In addition, it is involved in the local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 22,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 1,000 dealers and 480 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States. Further, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.