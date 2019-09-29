Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) and CAI International Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) and CAI International Inc. (:), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Rental & Leasing Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group Inc. 27 0.67 58.62M 1.97 18.51 CAI International Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 3.75 6.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Avis Budget Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avis Budget Group Inc. and CAI International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group Inc. 215,991,156.96% 39.5% 0.8% CAI International Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 2.08 beta, while its volatility is 108.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CAI International Inc. has a 1.67 beta and it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avis Budget Group Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, CAI International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Avis Budget Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CAI International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares and 92.7% of CAI International Inc. shares. 1.3% are Avis Budget Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are CAI International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avis Budget Group Inc. 0% 4.12% 3.97% 36.04% 6.97% 61.88% CAI International Inc. -5.71% -11.83% -3.1% -7.13% 3.35% -1.85%

For the past year Avis Budget Group Inc. has 61.88% stronger performance while CAI International Inc. has -1.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Avis Budget Group Inc. beats CAI International Inc.

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Americas and International. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious segments of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members. The company also operates the Payless brand, which comprises approximately 240 vehicle rental locations; the Apex brand primarily in the deep-value segment of the car rental industry with approximately 25 rental locations in New Zealand and Australia; and the Maggiore brand that provides vehicle rental services in the commercial, leisure, and insurance replacement/leasing segments with approximately 130 rental locations in Italy, as well as the France Cars brand, which offers light commercial vehicle fleets with approximately 60 rental locations in France. In addition, it is involved in the local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 22,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 1,000 dealers and 480 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States. Further, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. The company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. It also sells containers; and provides container management services to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. In addition, the company leases railcars consisting of box cars for paper and forest products; covered hoppers for grain, cement, sand, plastic pallets, and other industrial products; general purpose tank cars that are used to transport food-grade and other non-hazardous commodities; gondolas for coal and steel; and general service flat cars. Further, it offers domestic and international logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage; international export and import services for full container loads, less than container loads, perishable cargo, project cargo, and airfreight; and transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a container fleet comprised 1,160,336 cost equivalent units; and an owned fleet of 6,459 railcars in North America. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.