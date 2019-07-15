Avis Budget Group (CAR) Valuation Rose While Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $4.60 Million; Element Capital Management Has Boosted Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $345,492 as Stock Price Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 131,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,485 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52,000, down from 132,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 569,323 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 24.08% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: THREE CURRENT DIRECTORS PLAN TO RETIRE; 13/03/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 20; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: Jagdeep Pahwa and Carl Sparks Appointed to Bd; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY’S SLATE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ALSO INCLUDES GLENN LURIE AND FRANCIS SHAMMO, NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO MARTYN SMITH SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.90 TO $3.75, EST. $3.37; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q NET REV. $2.0B, EST. $1.92B; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: SRS Agrees to Support All Co Nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss $87M

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 73.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 3,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,558 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819,000, up from 4,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $106.04. About 257,363 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 130,748 shares to 29,888 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,453 shares, and cut its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2.56M shares. Sit Inv Associates reported 32,800 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 83,060 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Ltd Partnership has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.18% or 115,109 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc stated it has 603 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Llc invested in 129,870 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 3,607 shares. Meeder Asset holds 7,792 shares. 229,629 were accumulated by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher &. Bank & Trust Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 489,658 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Tower (Trc) holds 0% or 282 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 5,091 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 6,300 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $148.01 million activity.

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 22.81% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CAR’s profit will be $53.13 million for 13.00 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -189.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap LP reported 0.2% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 13,782 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. First Advsr LP accumulated 37,787 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.01% or 530,951 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 224,468 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De owns 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie accumulated 162,505 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 24,735 shares. Moreover, Country Comml Bank has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 200 shares. Ellington Group Inc Lc has 49,742 shares. 280,574 are held by First Manhattan. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Company has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 311,633 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 602,050 shares.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 120,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

