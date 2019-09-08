Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Rose While Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Great Lakes Advisors Increases Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 43,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 135,276 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 178,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 603,371 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – SRS AGREES TO SUPPORT ALL COMPANY NOMINEES AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 21/03/2018 – Avis adds biggest investor’s nominees to board slate; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: THREE CURRENT DIRECTORS PLAN TO RETIRE; 12/03/2018 – Toyota Connected North America Partners With Avis Budget Group To Enhance Customer Rental Experience; 19/04/2018 – KAI YUAN HOLDINGS LTD 1215.HK – TO SELL TO ENTIRE STAKE IN LEADING PROSPECT & SALE LOAN TO RIDGE AVIS LIMITED FOR HK$810 MLN; 14/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 03/05/2018 – DE SHON SAYS AVIS IS LOOKING AT PEER-TO-PEER CAR SHARING; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO MARTYN SMITH SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Enters into New Cooperation Agreement With SRS Investment Management; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 61.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 25,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 66,651 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 41,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 1.79 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 3.75 million shares to 5.35M shares, valued at $1.51 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 65,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 10.21% or $0.34 from last year’s $3.33 per share. CAR’s profit will be $272.69M for 1.71 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 364.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why TrueCar Stock Is Up Over 10% Today – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull Of The Day: Avis Budget Group (CAR) – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BYD’s profit triples as China’s electric car boom continues – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/16/2019: CRMT,CPRI,DDS – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial to list truck and bus business in break-up – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 11,377 shares to 78,971 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 19,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,571 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

