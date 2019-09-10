Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Price Rose While Coatue Management Decreased Holding; Moors & Cabot Increases Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 86.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 16,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 34,700 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $83.43. About 1.30M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 68.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 12,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 5,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 18,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 351,789 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 14/03/2018 – Budget Car Rental Expands Global Footprint With Launch of Operations in Taiwan; 07/03/2018 Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget to Terminate Shareholder Rights Plan; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials; 03/05/2018 – AVIS CEO LARRY DE SHON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Enters into New Cooperation Agreement With SRS Investment Management; 21/03/2018 – SRS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO AVIS BOARD; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY TO TERMINATE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget’s Director Slate Includes Three Picks From Largest Shareholder

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC also bought $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.27% or 320,829 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 7,783 shares. Ajo L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 131,070 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.18% stake. Hourglass Capital Lc stated it has 70,440 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated holds 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 22 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet Cie has 0.13% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 82,251 shares. Amp Invsts Limited has 0.1% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Regions Corp invested in 602,022 shares or 0.58% of the stock. City reported 0.01% stake. 1.96 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 16,100 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp owns 27,795 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. First, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,823 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 14,506 shares.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.78M shares to 3.83 million shares, valued at $158.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 197,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 10.21% or $0.34 from last year’s $3.33 per share. CAR’s profit will be $275.64M for 1.91 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 364.56% EPS growth.

