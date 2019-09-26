Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stake Lifted by Chesapeake Asset Management Llc; Gabalex Capital Management Decreased Stake in Micron Technology (MU) as Share Value Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 4.09 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 64.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 8,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 22,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, up from 13,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 75,672 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.90 TO $3.75, EST. $3.37; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY TO TERMINATE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Rev $9.2B-$9.45B; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP IN NEW COOPERATION PACT WITH SRS INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss $87M; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 14/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS APPOINTED TO BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Garners Supplier Diversity Accolades

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $383.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

