Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stake Held by Srs Investment Management Llc; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Increased Its Position by $6.06 Million

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 4.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 16.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.36M, up from 12.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 364,469 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET REAFFIRMS PROJECTED YEAR 2018 RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – Toyota Connected North America Partners With Avis Budget Group To Enhance Customer Rental Experience; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO: SHARE REPURCHASES LIKELY TO HAPPEN IN 2H; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS APPOINTED TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY TO TERMINATE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET TO TERMINATE HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.11M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52M, up from 7.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 2.21 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 4,280 shares. Fiduciary Wi owns 5.48M shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Valley Advisers holds 2,114 shares. Burney accumulated 382,627 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 50,393 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northstar Grp Inc holds 0.26% or 10,660 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns holds 0.93% or 13.09 million shares in its portfolio. Cidel Asset Mgmt has 4,310 shares. Pinnacle Associates reported 288,012 shares. Oarsman Inc holds 0.42% or 16,421 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Hldg Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bancorp Of Hawaii has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Asset stated it has 20,985 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 77,932 shares to 7.82M shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 50,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BMW Operating Profit Falls 20% on Electric-Vehicle Spending – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Continental AG seeks deeper cost cuts as profit drops – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tesla owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Indonesia plans incentives to boost electric vehicle industry – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avis Budget Group Launches New Mobility Brand in Italy – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 28, 2019.