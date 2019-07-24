Avis Budget Group (CAR) Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $4.95 Million; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Stake In Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Was Has Lifted

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 145,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 221,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 406,758 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 24.08% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Rev $1.97B; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Avis Budget Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAR); 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.75; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP IN NEW COOPERATION PACT WITH SRS INVESTMENT; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs; 21/03/2018 – Avis adds biggest investor’s nominees to board slate; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 04/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ISSUED $400 MLN OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES WITH A MATURITY OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.083 during the last trading session, reaching $2.187. About 331,429 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 51.03% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Seeks Damages in Excess of $80 M; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Relationship With Toshiba Includes Master Supply Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 16/03/2018 – VUZI MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY MOX REPORT; 01/05/2018 – Worldwide Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group, Belron, Selects Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses and Blitzz; 24/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Selected as a Hardware Launch Company for AWS IoT Analytics; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold VUZI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 0.68% more from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 54,309 shares. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 253,454 shares. American Intll has 15,017 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 19,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 38,053 shares. Citigroup holds 6,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 2,084 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 76,829 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 144,422 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 35,200 shares. 65,895 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited accumulated 35,853 shares. 132,333 are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $81,974 activity. Another trade for 3,400 shares valued at $9,431 was made by Travers Paul J on Tuesday, June 11. Kay Edward William Jr. had bought 10,000 shares worth $20,174. Russell Grant also bought $23,110 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 349,416 shares to 375,615 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 8,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $148.01 million activity.

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 22.81% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CAR’s profit will be $53.65 million for 12.98 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -189.74% EPS growth.