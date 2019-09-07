Avis Budget Group (CAR) Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Symmetry Peak Management Position in Himax Technologies (Call) (HIMX) Trimmed by $1.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 718,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 3.59M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.23M, down from 4.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 512,007 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY SAID THAT ITS PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS INCLUDES TWO NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES, FRANCIS SHAMMO AND GLENN LURIE; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.90 TO $3.75, EST. $3.37; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET ADDS TWO SRS NOMINEES TO BOARD AHEAD OF MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: SRS Agrees to Support All Co Nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY TO TERMINATE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP IN NEW COOPERATION PACT WITH SRS INVESTMENT; 21/03/2018 – Avis adds biggest investor’s nominees to board slate; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (HIMX) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.56M market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 957,003 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Himax Technologies Stock Sank 67.1% in 2018 – Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Himax Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About Himax Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:HIMX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Himax Technologies Retains MZ Group as its Investor Relations Advisor – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 64,000 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qudian Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 740,692 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 46,337 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 33,171 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 22,940 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability stated it has 647,397 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation reported 26,077 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.04% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Highbridge Cap Management Limited Company owns 50,880 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 19,876 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 851,767 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 28,266 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 847,713 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 4.13M shares to 4.38M shares, valued at $703.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 63,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 940,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

