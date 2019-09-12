Avis Budget Group (CAR) Shareholder Chesapeake Asset Management Increased Its Position; Williams Jones & Associates Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 64.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 8,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 22,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, up from 13,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 259,318 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 03/05/2018 – AVIS IS MANAGING WAYMO’S AUTONOMOUS FLEET IN MULTIPLE CITIES; 19/04/2018 – KAI YUAN HOLDINGS LTD 1215.HK – TO SELL TO ENTIRE STAKE IN LEADING PROSPECT & SALE LOAN TO RIDGE AVIS LIMITED FOR HK$810 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Moves Closer to a Fully Connected Fleet with New Toyota Partnership; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: INCLUDES THREE SRS NOMINEES ON SLATE; 03/05/2018 – AVIS CEO LARRY DE SHON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Selected One of Canada’s Best Employers; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget’s Director Slate Includes Three Picks From Largest Shareholder

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 16,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 111,870 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85M, down from 128,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 8.24 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.23% or 42,404 shares in its portfolio. Welch Ltd Liability Company, Alabama-based fund reported 54,859 shares. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh owns 694,735 shares. King Wealth has 0.19% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Central Fincl Bank & owns 26,743 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 164,023 shares stake. Moreover, Stillwater Inv Ltd Llc has 1.25% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 68,796 shares. Jupiter Asset owns 409,475 shares. 13,397 are owned by Bender Robert And Assocs. Barton Invest Management owns 8,700 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ycg Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shelton Capital Management owns 250,937 shares. Nomura Asset reported 1.29 million shares. Compton Capital Ri has 0.99% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 53,719 shares. Broderick Brian C stated it has 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 4,538 shares to 514,390 shares, valued at $95.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 2,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 15.13 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

