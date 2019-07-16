Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Springowl Associates Cut Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Holding By $2.17 Million

Analysts expect Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. T_ASM’s profit would be $654,217 giving it 17.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.69. About 31,369 shares traded or 32.43% up from the average. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Springowl Associates Llc decreased Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) stake by 51.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springowl Associates Llc sold 41,817 shares as Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA)’s stock rose 15.98%. The Springowl Associates Llc holds 39,287 shares with $2.08 million value, down from 81,104 last quarter. Papa Johns Intl Inc now has $1.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 536,287 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $45.14 million. The firm owns 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims in the state of Durango, Mexico. It has a 690 P/E ratio. It also holds 100% interests in the Bralorne mine; and the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, as well as in the Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99M for 52.31 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Papa John’s International had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Stephens maintained Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 27. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Longbow.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL bought $141,969.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,032 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication. 73 are owned by Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc). Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 19,628 shares. Regions Finance has 6,300 shares. Fil invested in 1.27 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Dupont accumulated 3,532 shares or 0% of the stock. Chilton Investment Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). State Street invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 196,348 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 247 shares. Group Inc invested in 58,660 shares. Synovus Fin Corp holds 0% or 163 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 74,066 shares. Symons Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).