Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) is a company in the Silver industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.36% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.91% of all Silver’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 1.74% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. 0.00% 0.30% 0.20% Industry Average 5.66% 6.10% 4.20%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. N/A 1 238.67 Industry Average 27.76M 490.60M 77.11

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.25 2.75

As a group, Silver companies have a potential upside of 74.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. -10.73% 29.03% 35.38% 19.33% -36.07% 17.38% Industry Average 0.00% 23.84% 33.62% 29.74% 22.83% 29.85%

For the past year Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.36 Quick Ratio. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.49. Competitively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s peers’ beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company owns 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also holds 100% interests in the Bralorne mine; and the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, as well as in the Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.