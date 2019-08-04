Avinger Inc. (AVGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Both Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 1.46 N/A -19.84 0.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 24 2.53 N/A 0.98 23.08

In table 1 we can see Avinger Inc. and Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7% Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2%

Volatility and Risk

Avinger Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.37. Competitively, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avinger Inc. Its rival Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2 respectively. Lantheus Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avinger Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Avinger Inc. and Lantheus Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Lantheus Holdings Inc. is $22, which is potential -2.18% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avinger Inc. and Lantheus Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 95.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Avinger Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3% are Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67% Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54%

For the past year Avinger Inc. has -26.67% weaker performance while Lantheus Holdings Inc. has 44.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Avinger Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.