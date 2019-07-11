Avinger Inc. (AVGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Since Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 2.31 N/A -9.83 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 28 5.78 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Risk and Volatility

Avinger Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avinger Inc. Its rival Intersect ENT Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 5.8 respectively. Intersect ENT Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avinger Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Avinger Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Intersect ENT Inc.’s potential upside is 60.68% and its average target price is $34.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avinger Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Avinger Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Intersect ENT Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. -26.39% -23.26% 24.95% 76.66% -59.02% 70.77% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.8% -7.42% -18.48% -15.05% -33.24% -6.07%

For the past year Avinger Inc. has 70.77% stronger performance while Intersect ENT Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Intersect ENT Inc. beats Avinger Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.