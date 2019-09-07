Avinger Inc. (AVGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 1.40 N/A -19.84 0.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 161.78 N/A -1.11 0.00

Demonstrates Avinger Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -399.9% -240.7%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avinger Inc. Its rival Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Avinger Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of Avinger Inc. shares and 1.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Avinger Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 30% are Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07%

For the past year Avinger Inc. was more bearish than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Avinger Inc. beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.